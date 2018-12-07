Catholic World News

Vatican publishes collection of Pope’s Latin-language tweets

December 07, 2018

Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition, p. 7)

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s Latin-language Twitter account (@Pontifex_ln) has 898,000 followers. The Vatican Publishing House published Breviloquia Franciscae Papae in November; on December 7, L’Osservatore Romano published the book’s Latin-language preface, written by Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

