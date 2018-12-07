Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State, at Mass, honors memory of Cardinal Tauran

December 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On December 5, Cardinal Pietro Parolin presided at a Mass at the French national church in Rome for the repose of the soul of Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, who died in July. Cardinal Parolin described Cardinal Tauran, once the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, as “an exceptional man” who asked the “diplomats of the Holy See to be above all authentic priests” 24 hours a day. Later, Cardinal Tauran “surrendered totally to the will of God” as he suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

