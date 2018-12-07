Catholic World News

Pope reorganizes government of Vatican City State

December 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Holy See (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In an Italian-language motu proprio dated November 25 and released December 6, Pope Francis reorganized the government of the Vatican City State. “From the beginning of my ministry in the See of Peter, I sensed the need of a comprehensive reorganization,” the Pope wrote, adding that he has made “systematic legislative reform in light of the principles of rationalization, cost effectiveness, and simplification and pursuing criteria of functionality, transparency, normative coherence and organizational flexibility.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!