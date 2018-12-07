Catholic World News

Pope receives French documentary producer

December 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: French journalist Elizabeth Drévillon (French-language link) has produced documentaries on topics as diverse as child labor, Afghan women, Cambodia, the Iraq war, and pesticides.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!