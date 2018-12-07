Catholic World News

Leading Canadian prelates meet with Pope

December 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The president, vice president, and general secretary of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops are making an 11-day visit to the Vatican.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!