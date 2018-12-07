Catholic World News

International Observatory on the Family, launched at Vatican press conference, to focus on family poverty

December 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The International Observatory on the Family is an initiative of the Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences, in collaboration with the Catholic University of Murcia (Spain) and the International Center for Family Studies (Milan). At a press conference (video), Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia said, “The first three years will be devoted to the study of family poverty, understood in the dual relational/affective and economic registers.”

