Spain’s new ambassador presents her credentials to Pope Francis

December 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ambassador María del Carmen de la Peña Corcuera, 66, is a mother of two, an attorney, and a career diplomat (biography). Spain’s new prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, assumed office in June; he is the head of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party.

