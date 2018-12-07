Catholic World News

Russian, Vatican foreign ministers meet in Vienna

December 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2004, met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States since 2014. The two “focused on the prospects for cooperation on the issue of bringing Christians and the Christian faith back to the Middle East, which is becoming increasingly important in the context of the Syrian settlement.”

