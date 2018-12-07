Catholic World News

Eastern Orthodox leader visits South Korea

December 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Ecumenical Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople was installed in 1991. He holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!