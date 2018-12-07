Catholic World News
British prelate: limit detention of refugees to 28 days
December 07, 2018
» Continue to this story on Catholic Church in England and Wales
CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Paul McAleenan of Westminster is the English bishops’ lead bishop for migration.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
