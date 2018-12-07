Catholic World News

Pope tells Mercedarians: live out your charism of redemptive service, ‘giving your life to save souls’

December 07, 2018

Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On December 6, Pope Francis received members of the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mercy (international, US websites), which is celebrating its 800th anniversary this year. In January, the Pope wrote a message to the order.

