CAFOD on climate change: ‘we need action and we need it quickly’

December 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: CAFOD is the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales. The 24th UN Climate Change Conference (COP24) is taking place in Katowice, Poland. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, spoke at the conference and said there was an “urgent need for swift action.” L’Osservatore Romano (12/7 Italian edition) devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to the conference, with the headline “Noxious emissions increase.”

