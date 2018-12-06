Catholic World News

Australian court overturns conviction of Archbishop Wilson

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Australian appeals court has overturned the conviction of Archbishop Philip Wilson, who had been found guilty of concealing sexual abuse. Archbishop Wilson, who had always insisted on his innocence, had reluctantly resigned his post as Archbishop of Adelaide several weeks after his conviction in May. He had served four months under house arrest, and would have been eligible for parole in two more months. The appeals court found insufficient evidence to justify the conviction.

