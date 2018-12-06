Catholic World News

Kill bishops, Filipino president suggests

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines has escalated his attacks on the country’s Catholic hierarchy, describing bishops as “useless fools.” Duterte told a crowd at the presidential palace: “These bishops that you guys have, kill them.” A spokesman later described the president’s words as hyperbole, saying that the suggestion to kill bishops was not to be taken seriously.

