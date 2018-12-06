Catholic World News

Pope’s December prayer intention: transmission of faith

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released a video message in which Pope Francis speaks of his prayer intention for December 2018, “in service of the transmission of faith.”

