Pope Francis to visit United Arab Emirates to take part in interfaith meeting

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, invited the Pope to visit the United Arab Emirates to participate in an international interfaith meeting devoted to human fraternity. The visit will take place from February 3 to 5. Islam is the official religion of the nation of 6.1 million (map); 76% of its residents are Muslim, and 9% are Christian.

