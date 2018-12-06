Catholic World News

Prince Charles, Christian leaders pay tribute to Middle East’s persecuted Christians

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We can only give thanks for the truly remarkable strength of the Faith with which so many Christians face persecution, and which gives them the courage and the determination to endure, and to overcome,” Prince Charles said at a service at Westminster Abbey. “They are an inspiration to the whole church, and to all people of goodwill.”

