Report: 114 Christians arrested in Iran over past week

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Christians in 10 cities “were asked to write down details of the history of their Christian activities and told to have no more contact with any other Christians or Christian groups,” according to the report. Police also confiscated their mobile phones.

