Egypt’s government grants legal recognition to 168 Christian church buildings

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The approval process touches churches that lacked proper authorization,” said Father Rafic Greiche, spokesman for the Catholic Church in Egypt.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

