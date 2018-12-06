Catholic World News

India’s current government is ‘unmitigated disaster’ human rights, says Jesuit spokesman

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014. Father Cedrick Prakash, an Indian priest, is spokesman for the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) in the Middle East and North Africa.

