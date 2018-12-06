Catholic World News

Pope embraces man who lost family in flood

December 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Quotidiano del Sud (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: “Destroyed by sorrow,” Angelo Frijia asked to meet with the Pope “to find the courage to continue” and to “live in faith and love toward God and neighbor.” Frijia lost his wife and two young children in October during flooding in Calabria.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!