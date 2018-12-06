Catholic World News

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor meets with Pope

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ted Neeley, 75, portrayed Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) and is again portraying Christ in a theater revival. Following the meeting, he tweeted, “What an honor!!!!! ... Goosebumps!” According to the Vatican newspaper (p. 8), Neeley said he grew up in a devout Christian home in which “the Gospel was my daily bread.”

