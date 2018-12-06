Catholic World News

In Philippines, bishop leads planting of 2,000 trees

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “This is the response of our local Church to Pope Francis’s Laudato si’,” said Bishop Socrates Mesiona of Puerto Princesa, located on the island of Palawan (map).

