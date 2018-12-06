Catholic World News

Irish president honors 2 nuns

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Two religious sisters are among the ten recent recipients of the Presidential Distinguished Service Awards for the Irish Abroad. Sister Bridget Tighe leads Caritas Jerusalem; Sister Mary Killeen educates children in a Kenyan slum.

