Ukrainian Catholic leader counsels prayer, fasting on bread and water in response to Russian aggression

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian Catholic bishops, as well as the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kiev Patriarchate), have condemned a Russian attack on three Ukrainian naval ships. The Ukrainian government has declared martial law in much of the nation.

