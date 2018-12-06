Catholic World News

Irish bishops publish ‘resource pack’ to help families meet challenges

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “ A Word of Truth and Hope,” published by the bishops’ Council for Marriage and the Family, is a series of reflections inspired by Pope Francis’s 2016 apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia.

