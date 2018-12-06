Action Alert!
THANK YOU!   We won our $60,000 Challenge Grant on December 3rd, with the arrival of the last checks postmarked before the deadline.
Catholic World News

Irish bishops publish ‘resource pack’ to help families meet challenges

December 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “ A Word of Truth and Hope,” published by the bishops’ Council for Marriage and the Family, is a series of reflections inspired by Pope Francis’s 2016 apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.