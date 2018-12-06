Catholic World News

Numerous priestly, religious vocations reported in Pakistan

December 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Pakistan, whose official religion is Islam, is the world’s sixth most populous nation (205 million). Over 96% of Pakistanis are Muslim; fewer than 1% are Catholic. The rector of a seminary in Lahore, said that his seminary is full and that 30 men from his seminary have been ordained since 2015. In addition, he reported “numerous vocations to the female consecrated life, a sign which instills confidence and hope despite difficulties.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!