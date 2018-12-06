Catholic World News

South Korean bishops manifest their opposition to the death penalty

December 06, 2018

Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: On November 30, the bishops’ justice and peace commission illuminated the wall of a shrine, using the following words: “Life Peace, Abolitionist Country Korea, Abolition of Death Penalty.”

