Fulani Muslim group attacks Catholic ministry in Central African Republic

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Union for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC), a predominantly Fulani Muslim armed group, attacked a camp for displaced persons. A similar attack took place in Alindao in November.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

