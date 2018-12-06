Catholic World News

Fulani Muslim group attacks Catholic ministry in Central African Republic

December 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Union for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC), a predominantly Fulani Muslim armed group, attacked a camp for displaced persons. A similar attack took place in Alindao in November.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!