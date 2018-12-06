Catholic World News

Caritas: UN climate conference ‘must deliver plan to save planet’

December 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas is the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies. The 24th UN Climate Change Conference (COP24) began on December 2 in Katowice, Poland. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, spoke at the conference and said there was an “urgent need for swift action.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!