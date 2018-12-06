Catholic World News

Convey the beauty of eternity, Pope writes in message to pontifical academies

December 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “I hope that, both at theological level and at the level of proclamation, catechesis, and Christian formation, there may be a renewal of interest in and study of eternity, without which the dimension of the present is divested of ultimate meaning, of the capacity for renewal, of hope for the future,” Pope Francis said in a message to the participants in the 23rd Public Session of the Pontifical Academies. The session’s theme was “Eternity, the other face of life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!