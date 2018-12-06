Catholic World News

Philippines to deport wanted US priest

December 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Homeland Security sought the extradition of Father Kenneth Hendricks, 77, who has lived in the Philippines for 37 years and has been indicted by an Ohio court for multiple instances of abuse.

