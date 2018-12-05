Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic bishops condemn Russian aggression, call for prayer and fasting

December 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Despite these open acts of aggression against our country and its people, it should be remembered that these acts have spiritual roots—the hearts of criminals and aggressors are possessed by evil forces,” the bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church stated. The head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kiev Patriarchate) also condemned a recent Russian attack on Ukrainian naval ships.

