Pope Francis offers prayers, condolences to President Bush’s family

December 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Saddened to learn of the death of former President George H. W. Bush, His Holiness Pope Francis offers heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his prayers to all the Bush family,” the Vatican’s Secretary of State said in a telegram. “Commending President Bush’s soul to the merciful love of Almighty God, His Holiness invokes upon all who mourn his passing the divine blessings of strength and peace.” (The US bishops also issued a statement following the 41st president’s death.)

