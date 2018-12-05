Catholic World News

Prison sentences possible for violating new Swiss law on discrimination and sexual orientation

December 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: One political party described the law as a “serious attack on people who publicly oppose the gender ideology and the demands of homosexual organizations on the basis of Christian ethics.”

