Pakistani Christian asylum seekers in Thailand ask for help

December 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Fleeing violent persecution in their native land, the Pakistani Christians now face “disease, starvation, and continuous living in hiding from immigration authorities to escape permanent imprisonment in stinking dungeons,” according to the report.

