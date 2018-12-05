Catholic World News

+Father Ugo de Censi Scarafoni, SDB, 94

December 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on ANS

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian missionary priest in Peru “founded centers, parishes, schools, workshops, hospitals, shelters, institutes, seminaries, a monastery,” according to the Salesian order. “Every week, on the heights of the Andes of Huaraz (map), he gathered over 20,000 teenagers and young people to talk to them about God, Mary Help of Christians and Don Bosco.”

