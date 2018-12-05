Catholic World News

Abuse victims in New Brunswick waiting years for compensation

December 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “A lot of these people took lesser amounts on these agreements on the basis they would have money within a handful of months,” an attorney said in reference to settlements with the Archdiocese of Moncton. “And it still isn’t paid almost three years later.”

