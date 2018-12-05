Catholic World News

Archbishop Viganò denies he defrauded his brother

December 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian court has ruled that Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò must pay his brother 1.8 million euros in an inheritance dispute. The prelate’s attorneys have issued a statement in response to the ruling, which neither brother will appeal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!