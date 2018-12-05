Catholic World News

Philippine bishops issue pastoral letter for Year of the Youth

December 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The letter, dated December 2, is entitled “Filipino Youth in Mission: Beloved, Gifted, Empowered.” The year is part of a nine-year plan, announced in 2012, to prepare the Church in the Philippines for the 500th anniversary of Gospel’s arrival there.

