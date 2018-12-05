Catholic World News

Indian Ocean islands: bishops discuss crisis of faith, family life

December 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During their ad limina visit to the Vatican, members of the Episcopal Conference of the Indian Ocean Islands discussed their pastoral efforts in the face of cultural changes, including a “drop in births, population aging, decrease in the number of marriages, [and] an increase in divorce and widespread cohabitation.”

