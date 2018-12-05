Catholic World News

Avvenire celebrates 50th anniversary

December 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Avvenire (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian Episcopal Conference’s newspaper was founded on December 4, 1968. Pope Francis addressed the newspaper’s staff in May.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!