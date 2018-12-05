Catholic World News

Church in Pakistan concludes Year of the Eucharist

December 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Year of the Eucharist has strengthened our faith, and we will gather the fruits in the years to come, when our faithful share testimony of the miracles which have happened in their lives,” said Bishop Benny Travas, who leads the bishops’ liturgical commission. The year, announced in September 2017, began last November 25.

