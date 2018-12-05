Catholic World News

Missionary priest abducted in September is still alive, Niger bishop says

December 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Pier Luigi Maccalli, SMA, an Italian missionary, was kidnapped from his parish in September and believed to be held by Islamic militants.

