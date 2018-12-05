Catholic World News

Diplomats at Vatican back nuns in fight against human trafficking

December 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The December 3 meeting highlighted the work of Talitha Kum, an international network of consecrated life against trafficking in persons.

