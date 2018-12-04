Catholic World News

Archbishop in Benin suspends prayer group that disrupted Mass

December 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Roger Houngbedji of Cotonou, Benin, has ordered a group called the City of the Immaculate Awajije kede to stop holding prayer meetings for six months, after the group reportedly disrupted a Mass and accused the priest of “occult practices.” The group’s members claimed direct inspiration from the Holy Spirit.

