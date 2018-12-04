Catholic World News
Italian birth, marriage rates in steep decline
December 04, 2018
» Continue to this story on L'Espresso
CWN Editor's Note: Italy’s birth rate dropped sharply in 2017, and will fall again this year, according to the latest official statistics. The country’s fertility rate is now 1.32 per woman—far below the “replacement level” of 2.1.
The number of marriages dropped even more dramatically, with overall marriages down 6% and the rate of church marriages plummeting more than 10% in the last year.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!