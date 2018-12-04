Catholic World News

Italian birth, marriage rates in steep decline

December 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Italy’s birth rate dropped sharply in 2017, and will fall again this year, according to the latest official statistics. The country’s fertility rate is now 1.32 per woman—far below the “replacement level” of 2.1.



The number of marriages dropped even more dramatically, with overall marriages down 6% and the rate of church marriages plummeting more than 10% in the last year.

