California Catholics to consecrate state to Virgin Mary

December 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A coalition of California Catholics will consecrate their state to the Virgin Mary on December 8, the feast of the Immaculate Conception. The group plans ceremonies around California, offering prayers that the Virgin will intercede to save the state from the consequences of sins including abortion, euthanasia, sexual abuse, drug abuse, and human trafficking.

