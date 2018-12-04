Catholic World News

Top Pennsylvania court: accused priests’ names will remain redacted in grand-jury report

December 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has ruled that the names of 11 priests accused of sexual abuse in a grand-jury report should not be made public. In a 6-1 decision, the court found that the grand-jury report did not give the accused clerics give them adequate opportunity to protect their reputations. The state’s attorney general, Josh Shapiro, nevertheless called on diocesan leaders to release the names of the 11 priests.



Publication of the grand-jury report, released earlier this year, had been delayed by litigation about the public release of the priests’ names.

