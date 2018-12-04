Catholic World News

Leading EU bishop: the Catholic Church supports the global migration treaty

December 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: Many nations are expected to adopt the new Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration at a summit in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 10-11. Several nations, including Austria, Australia, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Poland, and the United States, will not sign the treaty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

